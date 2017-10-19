Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)
BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
58.10INR
19 Oct 2017
58.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.43%)
Rs0.25 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs57.85
Rs57.85
Open
Rs58.40
Rs58.40
Day's High
Rs58.80
Rs58.80
Day's Low
Rs57.90
Rs57.90
Volume
110,878
110,878
Avg. Vol
1,527,407
1,527,407
52-wk High
Rs102.70
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45
Rs36.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brij Singal
|75
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Neeraj Singal
|46
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Prem Aggarwal
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Commercial, Whole Time Director - Commercial
|
Rahul Gupta
|58
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Technical, Whole Time Director - Technical
|
Nittin Johari
|51
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director - Finance