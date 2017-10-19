Edition:
United States

Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

58.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs57.85
Open
Rs58.40
Day's High
Rs58.80
Day's Low
Rs57.90
Volume
110,878
Avg. Vol
1,527,407
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Brij Singal

75 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Neeraj Singal

46 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Prem Aggarwal

62 2017 Executive Vice President - Commercial, Whole Time Director - Commercial

Rahul Gupta

58 2017 Executive Vice President - Technical, Whole Time Director - Technical

Nittin Johari

51 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director - Finance
» More People

Bhushan Steel Ltd News