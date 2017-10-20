Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)
BTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.21
$3.21
Open
$3.18
$3.18
Day's High
$3.24
$3.24
Day's Low
$3.17
$3.17
Volume
1,141,658
1,141,658
Avg. Vol
2,569,333
2,569,333
52-wk High
$7.35
$7.35
52-wk Low
$2.76
$2.76
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Raymond Chan
|61
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Edward LaFehr
|57
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Rodney Gray
|45
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Richard Ramsay
|53
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Geoffrey Darcy
|54
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Marketing
- BRIEF-Baytex provides update on impact of Hurricane Harvey
- BRIEF-Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey
- BRIEF-Baytex reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.35
- BRIEF-Baytex Energy says estimate production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d
- BRIEF-Baytex Q1 FFO per share $0.35