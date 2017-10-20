British American Tobacco PLC (BTIJ.J)
BTIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
87,617.09ZAc
20 Oct 2017
87,617.09ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1,186.09 (+1.37%)
1,186.09 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
86,431.00
86,431.00
Open
86,467.00
86,467.00
Day's High
88,243.00
88,243.00
Day's Low
86,276.00
86,276.00
Volume
502,322
502,322
Avg. Vol
727,112
727,112
52-wk High
96,074.00
96,074.00
52-wk Low
72,820.00
72,820.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Burrows
|71
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nicandro Durante
|60
|2011
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
J. Ben Stevens
|57
|2014
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Debra Crew
|46
|2017
|President and Chief Executive Officer - Reynolds American
|
Jack Bowles
|53
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer - International Business
