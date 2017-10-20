B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)
BTO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.09 (-2.70%)
$-0.09 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
$3.33
$3.33
Open
$3.32
$3.32
Day's High
$3.33
$3.33
Day's Low
$3.23
$3.23
Volume
2,716,943
2,716,943
Avg. Vol
2,698,365
2,698,365
52-wk High
$4.64
$4.64
52-wk Low
$2.69
$2.69
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Cross
|63
|2007
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Clive Johnson
|2006
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Cinnamond
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Dana Rogers
|2016
|Director of Finance
|
Roger Richer
|2007
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
- BRIEF-B2gold reports first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali
- BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
- BRIEF-B2Gold sees production in 2018 between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces of gold
- BRIEF-B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility
- BRIEF-B2Gold Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.01