Affine RE SA (BTPP.PA)
BTPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
16.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maryse Aulagnon
|68
|1999
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Alain Chaussard
|67
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Permanent Representative of MAB-Finances
|
Delphine Benchetrit
|49
|Director
|
Jean-Louis Charon
|58
|Director, Permanent Representative of Holdaffine BV
|
Catherine Wallerand
|46
|2009
|Director, Permanent Representative of ATIT