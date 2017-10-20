Edition:
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)

BVB.DE on Xetra

7.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
€7.46
Open
€7.49
Day's High
€7.58
Day's Low
€7.36
Volume
200,862
Avg. Vol
307,462
52-wk High
€8.36
52-wk Low
€4.72

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerd Pieper

2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman of the Management Board

Hans-Joachim Watzke

57 2005 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Werner Mueller

2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Tress

50 2006 Managing Director

Dutchman Peter Bosz

2017 Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund
