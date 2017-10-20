Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)
BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange
764.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
764.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
764.50
764.50
Open
763.50
763.50
Day's High
767.00
767.00
Day's Low
748.50
748.50
Volume
374,152
374,152
Avg. Vol
746,098
746,098
52-wk High
784.50
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00
521.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Daly
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Simon Litherland
|52
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mathew Dunn
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Matt Barwell
|Chief Marketing Officer
|
Clare Thomas
|2013
|General Counsel, Company Secretary, Director
- BRIEF-Pepsico reports Q3 core earnings per share of $1.48
- UPDATE 2-Britvic cuts 240 jobs in Norwich closure, Unilever could follow
- Unilever could shut Norwich plant after Britvic withdrawal
- BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure
- UK drinks maker Britvic to close Norwich plant, cut 242 jobs