Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)
BVS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,205.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
12.00 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
1,193.00
Open
1,194.00
Day's High
1,206.00
Day's Low
1,190.00
Volume
277,541
Avg. Vol
614,758
52-wk High
1,206.00
52-wk Low
740.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Tyler
|56
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Greg Fitzgerald
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive
|
Alastair Lyons
|63
|2008
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Earl Sibley
|44
|2017
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Martin Palmer
|58
|Group Company Secretary
