Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)
BVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
17,835.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
17,835.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.00 (+0.02%)
3.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
17,832.00
17,832.00
Open
17,835.00
17,835.00
Day's High
17,886.00
17,886.00
Day's Low
17,513.00
17,513.00
Volume
1,692,437
1,692,437
Avg. Vol
1,025,900
1,025,900
52-wk High
18,374.00
18,374.00
52-wk Low
14,650.00
14,650.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cecilia Phalatse
|54
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Lindsay Ralphs
|61
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Hans Meijer
|60
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Group Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Anthony Dawe
|50
|2006
|Chief Executive - Bidvest Freight, Executive Director
|
Nompumelelo Madisa
|37
|2013
|Executive Director