N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)

BWNG.L on London Stock Exchange

312.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.60 (-4.18%)
Prev Close
325.70
Open
326.60
Day's High
326.60
Day's Low
307.10
Volume
826,892
Avg. Vol
595,372
52-wk High
361.00
52-wk Low
179.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Higginson

59 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Angela Spindler

2013 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Craig Lovelace

42 2015 Group Chief Financial Officer, Director

Theresa Casey

47 2015 General Counsel, Secretary, Director

David Alliance

83 2012 Non-Executive Director
N Brown Group PLC News

