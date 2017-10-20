Edition:
United States

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)

BYD_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

93.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.38 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$94.19
Open
$94.39
Day's High
$94.86
Day's Low
$93.06
Volume
10,708
Avg. Vol
30,632
52-wk High
$103.00
52-wk Low
$80.17

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Allan Davis

62 2011 Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Timothy O'Day

58 2017 President, Chief Operating Officer, Trustee

Brock Bulbuck

57 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Narendra Pathipati

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer

Rex Dunn

President, True2Form Collision Repair Centers
» More People

Boyd Group Income Fund News

» More BYD_u.TO News