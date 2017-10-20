Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)
BYD_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
93.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
93.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.38 (-0.40%)
$-0.38 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$94.19
$94.19
Open
$94.39
$94.39
Day's High
$94.86
$94.86
Day's Low
$93.06
$93.06
Volume
10,708
10,708
Avg. Vol
30,632
30,632
52-wk High
$103.00
$103.00
52-wk Low
$80.17
$80.17
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Allan Davis
|62
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Timothy O'Day
|58
|2017
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Trustee
|
Brock Bulbuck
|57
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Narendra Pathipati
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer
|
Rex Dunn
|President, True2Form Collision Repair Centers
- BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund announces temporary closure of Florida, Georgia collision repair centers
- BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund to redeem Convertible Debentures due October 31, 2021
- BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports Q2 adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831
- BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
- BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results