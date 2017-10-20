Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L)
BYG.L on London Stock Exchange
798.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.50 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
796.50
Open
795.00
Day's High
801.50
Day's Low
793.00
Volume
139,938
Avg. Vol
217,966
52-wk High
830.00
52-wk Low
629.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Nicholas Vetch
|55
|Executive Chairman of the Board
James Gibson
|55
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
John Trotman
|38
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
Adrian Lee
|50
|2000
|Operations Director, Executive Director
Anthony Chenery
|2011
|Head - Marketing and E-Commerce