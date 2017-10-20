Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)
CABK.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
3.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
3.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.69%)
€-0.03 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
€3.89
€3.89
Open
€3.85
€3.85
Day's High
€3.88
€3.88
Day's Low
€3.84
€3.84
Volume
15,973,931
15,973,931
Avg. Vol
13,693,954
13,693,954
52-wk High
€4.51
€4.51
52-wk Low
€2.53
€2.53
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jordi Gual Sole
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Gonzalo Gortazar Rotaeche
|51
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Antonio Massanell Lavilla
|62
|2015
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Javier Pano Riera
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Francesc Xavier Coll Escursell
|2014
|Chief Human Resources and Organization Officer
- Exclusive: Banco Sabadell mulls moving top management from Catalonia
- Caixabank to decide on Friday on moving base out of Catalonia-source
- Catalan savers reassured that bank deposits are safe
- Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests
- BRIEF-Caixabank signs agreement with Alibaba to allow purchases via Alipay