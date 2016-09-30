Edition:
CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CACT.SI)

CACT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

1.67SGD
9:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
$1.66
Open
$1.66
Day's High
$1.67
Day's Low
$1.65
Volume
1,476,600
Avg. Vol
9,641,889
52-wk High
$1.71
52-wk Low
$1.39

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kok Leng Soo

2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Manager

Chin Yee Leong

2007 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director of the Manager

Tien Jin Chee

48 2017 Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Manager

Ming Yan Lim

54 2013 Non-Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Manager

Chua Anne

2010 Head- Finance
