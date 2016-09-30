CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CACT.SI)
CACT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
1.67SGD
9:31pm EDT
1.67SGD
9:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.90%)
$0.01 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
$1.66
$1.66
Open
$1.66
$1.66
Day's High
$1.67
$1.67
Day's Low
$1.65
$1.65
Volume
1,476,600
1,476,600
Avg. Vol
9,641,889
9,641,889
52-wk High
$1.71
$1.71
52-wk Low
$1.39
$1.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kok Leng Soo
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Manager
|
Chin Yee Leong
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director of the Manager
|
Tien Jin Chee
|48
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Manager
|
Ming Yan Lim
|54
|2013
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Manager
|
Chua Anne
|2010
|Head- Finance
- UPDATE 2-CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln
- BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces launch of S$700.0 mln rights issue
- CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln
- BRIEF-Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management
- BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust updates on cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion