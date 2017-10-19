Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS)
CADI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
490.75INR
19 Oct 2017
490.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.14%)
Rs-0.70 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs491.45
Rs491.45
Open
Rs493.00
Rs493.00
Day's High
Rs496.50
Rs496.50
Day's Low
Rs487.75
Rs487.75
Volume
78,195
78,195
Avg. Vol
1,120,289
1,120,289
52-wk High
Rs560.00
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs328.80
Rs328.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pankaj Patel
|64
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nitin Parekh
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ganesh Nayak
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Upen Shah
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sharvil Patel
|38
|2017
|Managing Director, Director
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets U.S. FDA nod for drug to treat depression
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S.FDA nod for desmopressin nasal spray solution
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final nod from U.S. FDA for doxycycline tablets
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets U.S.FDA nod for Indomethacin ER capsules
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for skin disorder, hypertension drugs