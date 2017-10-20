CAE Inc (CAE.TO)
CAE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.24 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
$21.73
Open
$21.76
Day's High
$22.03
Day's Low
$21.76
Volume
341,273
Avg. Vol
518,547
52-wk High
$22.86
52-wk Low
$18.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Hankinson
|73
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Marc Parent
|56
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sonya Branco
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Gennaro Colabatistto
|2012
|Group President - Defence & Security
|
Nick Leontidis
|56
|2013
|Group President - Civil Simulation Products, Training and Services
- BRIEF-CAE disappointed with decision from united states army
- BRIEF-CAE Inc and Tech3Lab to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots
- BRIEF-CAE Inc's board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase
- BRIEF-Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore
- BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines