Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA)
CAGR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.25 (+1.68%)
€0.25 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
€14.91
€14.91
Open
€15.02
€15.02
Day's High
€15.23
€15.23
Day's Low
€14.98
€14.98
Volume
8,729,196
8,729,196
Avg. Vol
5,699,191
5,699,191
52-wk High
€15.68
€15.68
52-wk Low
€9.38
€9.38
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dominique Lefebvre
|55
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Philippe Brassac
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee
|
Xavier Musca
|57
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee
|
Raphael Appert
|55
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Board, Representative of SAS Rue La Boetie
|
Jack Bouin
|63
|2015
|Deputy Chairman of the Board, Representative of SAS Rue La Boetie
