Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA)

CAPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

99.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.16 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
€100.50
Open
€101.00
Day's High
€101.40
Day's Low
€99.07
Volume
664,098
Avg. Vol
504,874
52-wk High
€102.30
52-wk Low
€71.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Hermelin

65 2012 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Board and Executive Committee

Aiman Ezzat

2012 Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee

Alain de Marcellus

2016 Head of Finance

Lanny Cohen

2013 Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Technology Officer

Rosemary Stark

Group Sales Officer
Capgemini SE News

