Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)
CARR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
17.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.16 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
€17.71
Open
€17.80
Day's High
€17.97
Day's Low
€17.72
Volume
4,306,105
Avg. Vol
3,701,717
52-wk High
€24.48
52-wk Low
€16.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexandre Bompard
|44
|2017
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Pierre-Jean Sivignon
|60
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Jerome Bedier
|61
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group General Secretary
|
Georges Ralli
|69
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rami Baitieh
|Executive Director Taiwan
