Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)

CARR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.16 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
€17.71
Open
€17.80
Day's High
€17.97
Day's Low
€17.72
Volume
4,306,105
Avg. Vol
3,701,717
52-wk High
€24.48
52-wk Low
€16.31

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alexandre Bompard

44 2017 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Pierre-Jean Sivignon

60 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer

Jerome Bedier

61 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group General Secretary

Georges Ralli

69 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Rami Baitieh

Executive Director Taiwan
