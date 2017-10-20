Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)
CASP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
49.88EUR
20 Oct 2017
49.88EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.10 (+0.20%)
€0.10 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
€49.78
€49.78
Open
€49.79
€49.79
Day's High
€49.97
€49.97
Day's Low
€49.69
€49.69
Volume
260,927
260,927
Avg. Vol
423,445
423,445
52-wk High
€57.19
€57.19
52-wk Low
€41.26
€41.26
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Charles Naouri
|68
|2005
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Antoine Giscard d'Estaing
|56
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Julien Lagubeau
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Committee Secretary
|
Yves Desjacques
|49
|2007
|Member of the Executive Committee, Corporate Human Resources Director
|
Herve Daudin
|50
|Member of the Executive Committee, Merchandise Director, Chairman of EMC Distribution
- Casino's Cnova reaches $28.5 million settlement in U.S. over IPO
- Casino's Cnova reaches $28.5 mln settlement in U.S. over IPO
- Shares of Carrefour Brazil slump after surprise CEO change
- UPDATE 2-Shares of Carrefour Brazil slump after surprise CEO change
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices