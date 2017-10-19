Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)
CAST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
378.65INR
19 Oct 2017
378.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.18%)
Rs-0.70 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
Rs379.35
Rs379.35
Open
Rs380.00
Rs380.00
Day's High
Rs382.15
Rs382.15
Day's Low
Rs376.00
Rs376.00
Volume
92,451
92,451
Avg. Vol
695,155
695,155
52-wk High
Rs478.00
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs352.00
Rs352.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Susim Datta
|81
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Rashmi Joshi
|2013
|Director - Finance, Whole Time Director
|
Chandana Dhar
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Omer Dormen
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Jayanta Chatterjee
|2014
|Director - Supply Chain, Whole Time Director