Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)
CAT.N on New York Stock Exchange
131.36USD
20 Oct 2017
131.36USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.19 (-0.14%)
$-0.19 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
$131.55
$131.55
Open
$131.34
$131.34
Day's High
$131.91
$131.91
Day's Low
$130.50
$130.50
Volume
1,012,291
1,012,291
Avg. Vol
974,702
974,702
52-wk High
$132.10
$132.10
52-wk Low
$80.33
$80.33
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Oberhelman
|64
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
David Calhoun
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Donald Umpleby
|59
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Bradley Halverson
|57
|2013
|Group President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Robert Charter
|53
|2015
|Group President
- BRIEF-Caterpillar maintains dividend rate
- BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc - Jon Huntsman Jr. to resign as boardmember
- BRIEF-Caterpillar says co entered credit agreement which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility
- BRIEF-Caterpillar expects ME&T capex of about $1 bln to $1.5 bln per year going forward
- Caterpillar wins $663 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon