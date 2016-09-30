CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)
CATL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.72SGD
9:29pm EDT
3.72SGD
9:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.27%)
$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
$3.71
$3.71
Open
$3.73
$3.73
Day's High
$3.73
$3.73
Day's Low
$3.72
$3.72
Volume
290,800
290,800
Avg. Vol
9,335,095
9,335,095
52-wk High
$3.88
$3.88
52-wk Low
$2.96
$2.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kee Choe Ng
|73
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ming Yan Lim
|54
|2014
|President & Group Chief Executive, Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Cho Pin Lim
|47
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Chee Koon Lee
|42
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited
|
Juan Thong Leow
|50
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer of Capitaland Mall Asia Limited
- Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BBB' to Ascott Residence Trust; Outlook Stable
- BRIEF-Capitaland invests $300 mln to develop integrated development & acquire serviced residence
- BRIEF-Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management
- CapitaLand to manage Alibaba's Shanghai HQ, launch mall on Lazada
- CapitaLand to manage Alibaba's Shanghai HQ, launch mall on Lazada