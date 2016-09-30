Edition:
United States

CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

CATL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.72SGD
9:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
$3.71
Open
$3.73
Day's High
$3.73
Day's Low
$3.72
Volume
290,800
Avg. Vol
9,335,095
52-wk High
$3.88
52-wk Low
$2.96

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kee Choe Ng

73 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Ming Yan Lim

54 2014 President & Group Chief Executive, Executive Non-Independent Director

Cho Pin Lim

47 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer

Chee Koon Lee

42 2013 Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited

Juan Thong Leow

50 2014 Chief Executive Officer of Capitaland Mall Asia Limited
» More People

CapitaLand Ltd News

» More CATL.SI News