Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE)
CBKG.DE on Xetra
11.61EUR
20 Oct 2017
11.61EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.06 (-0.51%)
€-0.06 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
€11.68
€11.68
Open
€11.70
€11.70
Day's High
€11.77
€11.77
Day's Low
€11.52
€11.52
Volume
9,173,388
9,173,388
Avg. Vol
10,512,186
10,512,186
52-wk High
€11.91
€11.91
52-wk Low
€5.88
€5.88
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Klaus-Peter Mueller
|73
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Zielke
|54
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Uwe Tschaege
|49
|2003
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Stephen Engels
|55
|2012
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Frank Annuscheit
|55
|2013
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer, Human Resources
- BRIEF-Commerzbank has 132 mln euros in H2 net exceptional revs
- UPDATE 1-German govt says not under time pressure to sell Commerzbank stake
- German govt says not under time pressure to sell Commerzbank stake
- Commerzbank, other banks join UBS and IBM trade finance blockchain
- Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank: report