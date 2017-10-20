Edition:
Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE)

CBKG.DE on Xetra

11.61EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
€11.68
Open
€11.70
Day's High
€11.77
Day's Low
€11.52
Volume
9,173,388
Avg. Vol
10,512,186
52-wk High
€11.91
52-wk Low
€5.88

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus-Peter Mueller

73 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Martin Zielke

54 2016 Chairman of the Management Board

Uwe Tschaege

49 2003 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Stephen Engels

55 2012 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

Frank Annuscheit

55 2013 Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer, Human Resources
