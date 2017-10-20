Mersen SA (CBLP.PA)
CBLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
33.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.11 (-0.33%)
€-0.11 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€33.61
€33.61
Open
€33.72
€33.72
Day's High
€34.37
€34.37
Day's Low
€33.27
€33.27
Volume
16,042
16,042
Avg. Vol
23,624
23,624
52-wk High
€35.00
€35.00
52-wk Low
€17.36
€17.36
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Herve Couffin
|65
|2009
|Chairman and Independent Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Luc Themelin
|54
|2011
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Henri-Dominique Petit
|67
|2009
|Vice Chairman and Independent Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Baumgartner
|44
|2011
|Financial and Administrative Director, Member of the Management Board
|
Christophe Bommier
|55
|2011
|Global Vice President - High Temperatures, Member of the Management Board