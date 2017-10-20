Edition:
United States

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)

CCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

92.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.41 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$92.29
Open
$92.34
Day's High
$93.20
Day's Low
$92.27
Volume
58,599
Avg. Vol
74,044
52-wk High
$95.21
52-wk Low
$60.62

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jan Peeters

65 2004 Independent Chairman of the Board

Louis Audet

65 2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Patrice Ouimet

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Philippe Jette

2015 President of Cogeco Peer 1

Richard Shea

51 2015 President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Broadband
Cogeco Communications Inc News

