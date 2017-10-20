Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
CCL.L on London Stock Exchange
4,956.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
4,956.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+0.22%)
11.00 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
4,945.00
4,945.00
Open
4,970.00
4,970.00
Day's High
5,005.00
5,005.00
Day's Low
4,938.00
4,938.00
Volume
579,113
579,113
Avg. Vol
614,440
614,440
52-wk High
5,435.00
5,435.00
52-wk Low
3,733.00
3,733.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Micky Arison
|67
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Arnold Donald
|62
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Bernstein
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer
|
Stein Kruse
|58
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of Holland America Group
|
David Noyes
|54
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Carnival UK
