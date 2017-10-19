Edition:
United States

CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)

CCLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

310.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.90 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
Rs314.35
Open
Rs317.95
Day's High
Rs317.95
Day's Low
Rs309.40
Volume
7,994
Avg. Vol
74,358
52-wk High
Rs372.00
52-wk Low
Rs230.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Challa Prasad

62 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

K. V. L. N. Sarma

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Sridevi Dasari

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Challa Srishant

31 2014 Managing Director, Executive Director

G. V. Krishna Rau

2014 Independent Additional Director
» More People

CCL Products India Ltd News

» More CCLP.NS News