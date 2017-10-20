CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO)
CCLb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
63.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Lang
|62
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Geoffrey Martin
|62
|2008
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sean Washchuk
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Gunther Birkner
|2011
|President - Food & Beverage Worldwide
|
Ben Rubino
|President - Home & Personal Care Worldwide
- BRIEF-CCL Industries acquires Chilean venture for about $6.3 mln
- BRIEF-CCL Industries Q2 net income per Class B share $0.63
- BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares
- BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc approves five-for-one stock split
- BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13