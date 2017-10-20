Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)
CDAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
27.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
27.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.11%)
€0.03 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
€27.62
€27.62
Open
€27.54
€27.54
Day's High
€27.72
€27.72
Day's Low
€27.34
€27.34
Volume
10,769
10,769
Avg. Vol
12,566
12,566
52-wk High
€30.00
€30.00
52-wk Low
€16.10
€16.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dominique Marcel
|61
|2009
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Daniele Clergeot
|2011
|Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Department of Marketing, Sales, Product Development and International Development
|
Jean-Francois Blas
|61
|2009
|Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Ski Area Operations at Paradiski, Grand Massif, Deux Alpes and Serre-Chevalier
|
Agnes Pannier-Runacher
|43
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Bernard Blas
|89
|2009
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
- BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes revenue up at 761.5 million euros
- BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes signs partnership with Welcome City Lab
- BRIEF-Kenon Holdings says its unit CDA issues $650 million senior notes
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 21
- BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes 9-month sales rise 7.5 pct to 612.7 million euros