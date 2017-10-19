Edition:
United States

Centrum Capital Ltd (CENC.BO)

CENC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

81.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs80.70
Open
Rs81.80
Day's High
Rs82.40
Day's Low
Rs80.00
Volume
320,483
Avg. Vol
2,043,403
52-wk High
Rs90.70
52-wk Low
Rs23.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Chandir Gidwani

51 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Shailendra Apte

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Alpesh Shah

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Jaspal Bindra

2016 Additional Director

Mahakhurshid Byramjee

66 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Centrum Capital Ltd News