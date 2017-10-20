CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)
CESP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.94BRL
20 Oct 2017
13.94BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.17 (-1.20%)
R$ -0.17 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
R$ 14.11
R$ 14.11
Open
R$ 14.17
R$ 14.17
Day's High
R$ 14.25
R$ 14.25
Day's Low
R$ 13.94
R$ 13.94
Volume
924,500
924,500
Avg. Vol
1,755,571
1,755,571
52-wk High
R$ 19.51
R$ 19.51
52-wk Low
R$ 12.33
R$ 12.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joao Carlos de Souza Meirelles
|82
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mauro Guilherme Jardim Arce
|75
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Engineering and Construction Officer, Director
|
Almir Fernando Martins
|68
|2012
|Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Marcio Rea
|52
|2015
|Chief Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Mituo Hirota
|75
|2010
|Production Director, accumulating the functions of Engineering & Construction Director, Member of the Executive Board