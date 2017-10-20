Edition:
CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)

CESP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.94BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.17 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
R$ 14.11
Open
R$ 14.17
Day's High
R$ 14.25
Day's Low
R$ 13.94
Volume
924,500
Avg. Vol
1,755,571
52-wk High
R$ 19.51
52-wk Low
R$ 12.33

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joao Carlos de Souza Meirelles

82 2014 Chairman of the Board

Mauro Guilherme Jardim Arce

75 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Engineering and Construction Officer, Director

Almir Fernando Martins

68 2012 Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Marcio Rea

52 2015 Chief Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Mituo Hirota

75 2010 Production Director, accumulating the functions of Engineering & Construction Director, Member of the Executive Board
