Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)

CETV.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

103.15CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.65Kč (+1.63%)
Prev Close
101.50Kč
Open
102.80Kč
Day's High
103.60Kč
Day's Low
102.55Kč
Volume
115,189
Avg. Vol
82,381
52-wk High
110.00Kč
52-wk Low
55.10Kč

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Billock

68 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Michael Del Nin

46 2013 Co-Chief Executive Officer

Christoph Mainusch

54 2013 Co-Chief Executive Officer

David Sturgeon

47 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Penn

51 2010 Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd News

