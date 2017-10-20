Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)
CETV.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
103.15CZK
20 Oct 2017
103.15CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.65Kč (+1.63%)
1.65Kč (+1.63%)
Prev Close
101.50Kč
101.50Kč
Open
102.80Kč
102.80Kč
Day's High
103.60Kč
103.60Kč
Day's Low
102.55Kč
102.55Kč
Volume
115,189
115,189
Avg. Vol
82,381
82,381
52-wk High
110.00Kč
110.00Kč
52-wk Low
55.10Kč
55.10Kč
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Billock
|68
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Del Nin
|46
|2013
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Christoph Mainusch
|54
|2013
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
David Sturgeon
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Daniel Penn
|51
|2010
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
- BRIEF-TCS Capital Management cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises to 7 pct from 9.8 pct
- Broadcaster CME's core profit rise beats estimates in Q2
- BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07
- Time Warner's CME to stay in other markets after Croatia, Slovenia exit
- Broadcaster CME selling Croatian, Slovenian stations to cut debt