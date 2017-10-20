CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU.TO)
CEU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.74%)
$-0.05 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
$6.73
$6.73
Open
$6.72
$6.72
Day's High
$6.79
$6.79
Day's Low
$6.60
$6.60
Volume
284,572
284,572
Avg. Vol
483,404
483,404
52-wk High
$8.65
$8.65
52-wk Low
$4.89
$4.89
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kyle Kitagawa
|56
|2010
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Thomas Simons
|47
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Craig Nieboer
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jason West
|39
|2016
|President of JACAM
|
Kenneth Zinger
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-CES Energy refinances 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes
- BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions appoints new director
- BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions Q2 FFO $0.11 per share
- BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions announces extension, amendment to syndicated credit facility
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors avoid big bets