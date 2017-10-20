Centamin PLC (CEY.L)
CEY.L on London Stock Exchange
144.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
144.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.20 (-0.14%)
-0.20 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
144.20
144.20
Open
143.70
143.70
Day's High
145.10
145.10
Day's Low
143.10
143.10
Volume
5,169,638
5,169,638
Avg. Vol
7,961,729
7,961,729
52-wk High
193.90
193.90
52-wk Low
114.60
114.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Josef El-Raghy
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Pardey
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gordon Haslam
|2011
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Ross Jerrard
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lynne Gregory
|2013
|General Counsel