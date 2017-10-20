CEZ as (CEZP.PR)
CEZP.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
458.00CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.80Kč (-0.39%)
Prev Close
459.80Kč
Open
460.00Kč
Day's High
460.00Kč
Day's Low
457.80Kč
Volume
1,096,064
Avg. Vol
419,782
52-wk High
473.10Kč
52-wk Low
392.80Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vaclav Paces
|75
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Daniel Benes
|47
|2011
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Vladimir Hronek
|52
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Ondrej Landa
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Novak
|45
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
- Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ
- Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ
- Czech nuclear envoy says decisions on new units needed by first quarter
- Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22
- CEZ says focus on renewable, new energy investments, not ruling out bigger deals