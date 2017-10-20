Edition:
CEZ as (CEZP.PR)

CEZP.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

458.00CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.80Kč (-0.39%)
Prev Close
459.80Kč
Open
460.00Kč
Day's High
460.00Kč
Day's Low
457.80Kč
Volume
1,096,064
Avg. Vol
419,782
52-wk High
473.10Kč
52-wk Low
392.80Kč

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vaclav Paces

75 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Daniel Benes

47 2011 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Vladimir Hronek

52 2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Ondrej Landa

2016 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Martin Novak

45 2011 Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
CEZ as News

