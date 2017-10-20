Edition:
United States

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF.TO)

CF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$4.33
Open
$4.35
Day's High
$4.41
Day's Low
$4.30
Volume
65,446
Avg. Vol
173,674
52-wk High
$6.68
52-wk Low
$3.53

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Kassie

61 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Daniel Daviau

52 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer

Donald MacFayden

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Jeffrey Barlow

53 2015 President, Canaccord Genuity Inc (US).

Patrick Burke

2015 President - Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Canada)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc News

