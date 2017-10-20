Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF.TO)
CF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
4.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.23%)
$0.01 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$4.33
$4.33
Open
$4.35
$4.35
Day's High
$4.41
$4.41
Day's Low
$4.30
$4.30
Volume
65,446
65,446
Avg. Vol
173,674
173,674
52-wk High
$6.68
$6.68
52-wk Low
$3.53
$3.53
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Kassie
|61
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Daviau
|52
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Donald MacFayden
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Jeffrey Barlow
|53
|2015
|President, Canaccord Genuity Inc (US).
|
Patrick Burke
|2015
|President - Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Canada)
- UPDATE 1-Home Capital names Canaccord veteran Brad Kotush CFO
- BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group discloses normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group Q1 loss per share C$0.01 excluding items
- BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity reports acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord's wealth management in the UK & Europe
- BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Acquisition Corp intends to buy $50 mln-$250 mln worth company