China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)
CGG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+1.93%)
$0.04 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
$2.07
$2.07
Open
$2.05
$2.05
Day's High
$2.13
$2.13
Day's Low
$2.05
$2.05
Volume
303,082
303,082
Avg. Vol
750,301
750,301
52-wk High
$3.67
$3.67
52-wk Low
$1.82
$1.82
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xin Song
|54
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bing Liu
|54
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Derrick Zhang
|45
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Liangyou Jiang
|51
|2014
|Senior Executive Vice President, Executive Director
|
Jerry Xie
|54
|2010
|Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary
- Gold companies take a shine to China's Silk Road
- BRIEF-China Gold International announces issuance of $500 mln corporate bond
- BRIEF-China Gold International Resources Corp enters new financial services agreement with China Gold Finance
- BRIEF-China Gold International Resources entered into new financial services agreement
- BRIEF-China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln