CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.NS)
CGPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
81.40INR
19 Oct 2017
81.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.67%)
Rs-0.55 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs81.95
Rs81.95
Open
Rs82.60
Rs82.60
Day's High
Rs82.70
Rs82.70
Day's Low
Rs80.65
Rs80.65
Volume
596,379
596,379
Avg. Vol
2,094,356
2,094,356
52-wk High
Rs97.40
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs55.60
Rs55.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gautam Thapar
|54
|2004
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Laurent Demortier
|54
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
V Venkatesh
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dileep Patil
|58
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer
|
Jean-Michel Aubertin
|2014
|Executive Vice President and President - Power Business Unit