Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (CHDRAUIB.MX)
CHDRAUIB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
36.58MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-1.00 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
$37.58
Open
$36.16
Day's High
$37.88
Day's Low
$36.08
Volume
596,242
Avg. Vol
536,844
52-wk High
$42.98
52-wk Low
$35.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alfredo Chedraui Obeso
|70
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia
|51
|1995
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Carlos Smith Matas
|51
|1997
|Chief Executive Officer of Bodega Latina
|
Alberto Nava Gutierrez
|52
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Eduardo Guiot de la Garza
|62
|1993
|Director of Human Resources