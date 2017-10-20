Edition:
United States

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (CHDRAUIB.MX)

CHDRAUIB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

36.58MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-1.00 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
$37.58
Open
$36.16
Day's High
$37.88
Day's Low
$36.08
Volume
596,242
Avg. Vol
536,844
52-wk High
$42.98
52-wk Low
$35.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alfredo Chedraui Obeso

70 Chairman of the Board

Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia

51 1995 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carlos Smith Matas

51 1997 Chief Executive Officer of Bodega Latina

Alberto Nava Gutierrez

52 Chief Operating Officer

Eduardo Guiot de la Garza

62 1993 Director of Human Resources
Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV News

