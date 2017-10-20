Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)
CHG.L on London Stock Exchange
176.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
176.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.75 (+1.59%)
2.75 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
173.50
173.50
Open
173.00
173.00
Day's High
176.25
176.25
Day's Low
171.50
171.50
Volume
132,183
132,183
Avg. Vol
483,667
483,667
52-wk High
208.00
208.00
52-wk Low
140.00
140.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carl-Peter Forster
|62
|2016
|Chairman of the Board - Designate, Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Michael Flowers
|54
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Lewis
|44
|2017
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Sarah Ellard
|46
|2011
|Company Secretary, Group Legal Director, Executive Director
|
Daniel Dayan
|53
|2016
|Non-Executive Director