Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)
CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
440.85INR
19 Oct 2017
440.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.15 (-1.60%)
Rs-7.15 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs448.00
Rs448.00
Open
Rs447.00
Rs447.00
Day's High
Rs447.80
Rs447.80
Day's Low
Rs437.25
Rs437.25
Volume
57,150
57,150
Avg. Vol
984,496
984,496
52-wk High
Rs467.00
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65
Rs226.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Krishna Prasad
|2015
|Director - Finance, Director
|
P. Shankar
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Gautham Roy
|2015
|Managing Director, Director
|
S. Asokan
|2010
|General Manager - Human Resources
|
G. Aravindan
|2012
|General Manager - Maintenance