Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
306.00
306.00
Open
304.00
304.00
Day's High
305.00
305.00
Day's Low
300.00
300.00
Volume
3,405
3,405
Avg. Vol
78,321
78,321
52-wk High
428.00
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00
162.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Festus Mogae
|77
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman
|
Ramachandran Ottapathu
|52
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Farouk Ismail
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sanooj Pullarote
|40
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Brett Stewart
|39
|2016
|Non-Executive Director