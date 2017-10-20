Edition:
Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)

CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
306.00
Open
304.00
Day's High
305.00
Day's Low
300.00
Volume
3,405
Avg. Vol
78,321
52-wk High
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Festus Mogae

77 2008 Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Ramachandran Ottapathu

52 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Farouk Ismail

63 2017 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Sanooj Pullarote

40 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Brett Stewart

39 2016 Non-Executive Director
Choppies Enterprises Ltd News