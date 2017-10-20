Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)
CIEL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
22.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.27 (+1.21%)
R$ 0.27 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.24
R$ 22.24
Open
R$ 22.24
R$ 22.24
Day's High
R$ 22.83
R$ 22.83
Day's Low
R$ 22.20
R$ 22.20
Volume
6,288,100
6,288,100
Avg. Vol
5,994,496
5,994,496
52-wk High
R$ 27.69
R$ 27.69
52-wk Low
R$ 20.36
R$ 20.36
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marcelo Augusto Labuto
|46
|2017
|Chairman
|
Eduardo Campozana Gouveia
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Marcelo de Araujo Noronha
|51
|2016
|Vice Chairman
|
Clovis Poggetti
|44
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Danilo Aleixo Caffaro
|35
|2016
|Executive Vice President of Products and Business, Executive Officer
- Brazil's Cielo sees competition from smaller firms easing
- Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs
- UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs
- Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump
- Brazil's Cielo cuts expense, investment guidance as inflation slows