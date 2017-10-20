Edition:
United States

Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)

CIEL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.27 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.24
Open
R$ 22.24
Day's High
R$ 22.83
Day's Low
R$ 22.20
Volume
6,288,100
Avg. Vol
5,994,496
52-wk High
R$ 27.69
52-wk Low
R$ 20.36

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcelo Augusto Labuto

46 2017 Chairman

Eduardo Campozana Gouveia

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Marcelo de Araujo Noronha

51 2016 Vice Chairman

Clovis Poggetti

44 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Danilo Aleixo Caffaro

35 2016 Executive Vice President of Products and Business, Executive Officer
» More People

Cielo SA News

» More CIEL3.SA News