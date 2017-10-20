Edition:
United States

Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA (CIH.CS)

CIH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

294.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null2.00 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
null292.00
Open
null291.50
Day's High
null294.00
Day's Low
null291.50
Volume
1,173
Avg. Vol
4,004
52-wk High
null338.00
52-wk Low
null260.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ahmad Rahhou

58 Chief Executive Officer

Younes Zoubir

2015 Finance Manager

Rachid Saidi

2014 Administration Manager

Amal Mouhoub

2012 Marketing and Communication Manager

Mohamed Aboutarik

Compliance Manager
» More People

Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA News