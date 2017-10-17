Edition:
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (CIMSA.IS)

CIMSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

14.18TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.06TL (-0.42%)
Prev Close
14.24TL
Open
14.24TL
Day's High
14.31TL
Day's Low
14.10TL
Volume
153,487
Avg. Vol
217,049
52-wk High
18.32TL
52-wk Low
13.80TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehmet Hacikamiloglu

48 2016 Chairman of the Board

Seyfettin Koseoglu

57 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Baran Celik

2015 Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs

Mutlu Dogruoz

2013 General Manager - Afyon Cimento TAS

Gurol Ozer

2014 Vice General Manager - Technical
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS News

