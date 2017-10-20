Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)
CINE.L on London Stock Exchange
657.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
660.00
Open
662.00
Day's High
664.00
Day's Low
652.00
Volume
578,367
Avg. Vol
640,466
52-wk High
744.90
52-wk Low
528.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Bloom
|77
|2004
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Moshe Greidinger
|64
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Israel Greidinger
|56
|2014
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Nisan Cohen
|44
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Matthew Eyre
|2016
|Chief Operations Officer