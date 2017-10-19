Cipla Ltd (CIPL.BO)
CIPL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
610.00INR
19 Oct 2017
610.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.11%)
Rs-0.70 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs610.70
Rs610.70
Open
Rs614.90
Rs614.90
Day's High
Rs615.50
Rs615.50
Day's Low
Rs605.10
Rs605.10
Volume
19,824
19,824
Avg. Vol
118,161
118,161
52-wk High
Rs633.95
Rs633.95
52-wk Low
Rs479.00
Rs479.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yusuf Hamied
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Umang Vohra
|44
|2016
|Global Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Samina Vaziralli
|2016
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
M. Hamied
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kedar Upadhye
|2016
|Global Chief Financial Officer
- UPDATE 1-India's Cipla Q1 profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates
- India's Cipla June-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates
- BRIEF-India's Cipla June-qtr consol profit up about 21 pct
- BRIEF-India's Cipla launches rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children
- BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs recalls Cipla-made zenatane capsule from U.S. markets