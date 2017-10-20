Edition:
CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CIX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$28.30
Open
$28.36
Day's High
$28.38
Day's Low
$28.19
Volume
210,039
Avg. Vol
432,676
52-wk High
$29.94
52-wk Low
$23.52

People

Name Age Since Current Position

William Holland

58 2010 Executive Chairman of the Board

Sheila Murray

2016 President, General Counsel

Peter Anderson

58 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Douglas Jamieson

2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, IR Contact Officer

Steven Donald

2016 Executive Vice President and President, Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd
