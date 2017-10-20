Edition:
United States

Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO)

CJRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.30
Open
$12.30
Day's High
$12.36
Day's Low
$12.27
Volume
906,968
Avg. Vol
323,856
52-wk High
$14.10
52-wk Low
$10.77

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Heather Shaw

56 1999 Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board

Douglas Murphy

52 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

D. Scott Dyer

2015 Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and President, Nelvana

Julie Shaw

54 Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

John Gossling

49 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
Corus Entertainment Inc News

